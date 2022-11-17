Sister Thea Bowman honored at Hinds Community College

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds Community College hosted a special showing of the documentary, Going home like a shooting star: Thea Bowman’s journey to Sainthood.

The documentary sheds light on the fascinating and compelling life of Sister Thea Bowman, which includes many highs and many lows. Sister Bowman was an African American Catholic Franciscan nun who used her powerful gifts to educate and challenge the church and society to grow and come together as one despite color, race, or creed.

“She was mostly known for bringing people together of all diverse backgrounds. And what she did to bring people together is by using God! And that’s the solution to today’s society,” said Dr. LaShunda Calvert.

The film shows Bowman traveling the world in the 1960′s as an educator, fighting for civil rights, humanity, and immigration.

Civil Rights activist Dr. Flonzie Brown-Wright, Sister Bowman’s childhood best friend applauds the life of Bowman and how she influenced Brown-Wright’s career.

“She was tall, beautiful, brown pretty hair,“ Brown-Wright said. “She gave me the courage to know that I can do what I want to do and be what I want to be. She addressed racism in the church, she challenged bishops all around the country to go back to their parishes that are unequal for blacks.”

Sister Bowman died of bone cancer in Canton in 1990, but her legacy lives on.

Hinds Community College leaders hope this documentary will inspire others to do their part to make a difference in their communities.

“I want them to see that guns are not the answer, violence is not the answer. Division is not the answer, racism is not the answer, God is the answer,” Calvert said.

