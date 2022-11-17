Residents go nearly a week without heat, hot water during chilly and cold temperatures

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Imagine not having any heat inside your home to stay warm during this cold snap.

That was the reality for some Canton residents who live at the Canton Garden Apartments.

For nearly a week, they had no heat or hot water inside their apartment. The good news is the heat is back on now.

During the past week, temperatures dipped into the thirties and there was even a freeze warning in effect.

For tenants living in building A at Canton Garden Apartments, they didn’t have any heat to warm themselves up.

WLBT spoke with one resident who didn’t want us to reveal her identity.

However, she does reveal what it was like not having any heat or hot water in her home while trying to keep her family safe and warm in these frigid temperatures.

“I’ve got to make preparations before I get home,” she said. “Buy food that I can microwave, or either stop and grab something quick, had to buy thicker pajamas for my little one because she complained about being cold at night. I mean this is ridiculous, it doesn’t make any sense.”

This resident says she used space heaters over the past few days to stay warm, but that only did so much.

“It’s been cold,” she explained. “I had to send my kids to my parent’s house in Madison so they wouldn’t be cold over the weekend.”

In all, nearly two dozen people living at the apartment complex were left out in the cold.

“At least 20 people maybe,” the resident described. “It’s a whole building, and some of these buildings have multiple people. There are kids here, grownups, and elderly people.”

When she called to find out why the gas and hot water were cut off at her building, the Canton resident said was told the complex failed to pay the bill.

On Wednesday, Canton Municipal Utilities, which is the gas company, said someone from the complex cut a check paying off its past balances.

As a result, residents now have heat and hot water during those cold and chilly temperatures.

While residents are excited to have the warmth again, they expressed that they are still frustrated with this entire situation.

“It’s just because they didn’t do what they didn’t do what they were supposed to do,” the resident expressed. “We’re doing what we’re supposed to do, but they’re not doing what they’re supposed to do so we got to suffer through it.”

According to residents and CMU, this isn’t the first time the complex has missed or been late on a payment.

We tried calling and then went by the leasing office in person, but we could not get anyone to speak to us about this story.

