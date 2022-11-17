Pine Belt veteran celebrates 103rd birthday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A local veteran has made it another year past the century mark.

Robert Trimble, a retired Brigadier General in the United States Army and Purple Heart recipient, celebrated his 103rd birthday Wednesday afternoon.

Family and friends came to celebrate in his honor at the Clairborne Assisted Living Center in Hattiesburg.

“I wish I was in better health, but I thank the Lord I am breathing and doing alright,” said Trimble.

The staff at Claiborne made a lunch for all those who attended.

Local VFW members also came out to honor Trimble for making it to 103.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.