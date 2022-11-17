Operation Christmas Child kicks off for holiday season

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Operation Christmas Child is back for the holiday season to help children in need.

“You fill up a simple shoebox with toys, hygiene items, and school supplies, and they go to kids in war-torn or poverty-stricken areas in over 170 countries all over the world. And a lot of times, it’s the first gift that these kids have ever received,” Melissa Foster said.

For donors like Glenda Milam, giving back is something she takes seriously.

“I’ve been doing the boxes probably for 12 years or so. Last year I think it was 100. The year before last I think it was 81. So it varies,” Milam said.

This year, Milam prepared 140 boxes filled with toys for boys and girls around the world. But that’s not the only thing these boxes contain. Organizer Melissa Foster says toys, hygiene products, and more can make a child’s day.

“It’s an easy way to touch a child’s life all over the world. without even leaving the Jackson metro area, we have 12 drop-off stations in the Jackson metro area,” Foster said.

Foster says Crossview Baptist Church in Brandon has already sent over 3,000 boxes to the final shipping location in Atlanta. That is about 20% of their goal for Madison and Brandon.

Milam and Foster say any small contribution can make a difference in a child’s life this season.

“The true mission behind the shoe boxes is to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ. To know that there are millions of kids that get touched like with just a simple toy with these shoe boxes, It’s easy to look at our lives and see how much that we have and how blessed we are here in Mississippi,” Foster said.

“I love it. It’s my thing. It’s my therapy. And when I look at the pictures of the children, getting the boxes, it is so heartwarming,” Milam said.

