JSU and UMMC partner to create physician pipeline for students

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A pipeline to a career in the field of medicine is being laid with students from Jackson State University. The University of Mississippi Medical Center is helping Pre-Med students along their pathway to becoming future doctors.

Some Jackson State University Pre-Med students are getting some practical medical experience never offered to any other students.

They are the first to participate in the JSU Pre-Med Day which connects them with physicians on staff at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. It’s an opportunity for mentorship and guidance from doctors and med students who look like them.

“I would like to work in rural communities. Yes rural communities and low-income communities,” said JSU Pre Med student Jasmine Martin.

The 21-year-old wants to be a gynecologist and attend UMMC to help fill the need for more physicians in the state.

“Being at Jackson State from down the street basically we need to make a connection,” said Martin. “And it’s a foundation to connect these students those who don’t know what the process is but they want to be a physician.”

The JSU/UMMC student physician pipeline is allowing aspiring doctors to also learn from med students some of who are recent graduates and specialists in their field. Jayla Mondy gave the session on preparations for the medical school entrance exams.

“I had a lot of people who reached back and helped me get where I am today,” said second-year UMMC Medical student Jayla Mondy. “My mission today is kind off help give back in that same way.”

There were sessions varying from the medical school entrance exam to gathering patient history and blood pressure testing. Dr. Demondes Haynes is a pulmonary and critical care physician and UMMC’s associate dean for admissions.

“We know that the best way to diversify the healthcare workforce is by going into our HBCUs. We know we get a lot of students from majority schools, and we’re happy about that,” said Haynes, “But we still have so much to do to diversify the healthcare workforce, and this is one of our beginnings to create this partnership.”

More than 200 underclassmen and graduate students participated in this first event.

