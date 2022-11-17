LawCall
JSU leads Mississippi, SWAC in NCAA Graduation Success Rate

Jackson State University
(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University Athletics leads the Southwestern Athletic Conference and the Magnolia State in the latest NCAA Graduation Success Rate (GSR) according to a report released this week.

According to Jackson State’s Athletic Department, student-athletes that attend JSU posted an overall GSR of 90%, tied with Ole Miss and Mississippi State for the highest in the state.

The website also states that JSU had four teams with a perfect GSR rate of 100: including the women’s bowling, women’s tennis, women’s volleyball, and men’s tennis teams. Additionally, five other athletic programs achieved a GSR rate of 90 percent or better: including baseball (96), women’s soccer (95), softball (93), and football and men’s cross country/track (each with 90).

