JSU leads Mississippi, SWAC in NCAA Graduation Success Rate

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University Athletics leads the Southwestern Athletic Conference and the Magnolia State in the latest NCAA Graduation Success Rate (GSR) according to a report released this week.

According to Jackson State’s Athletic Department, student-athletes that attend JSU posted an overall GSR of 90%, tied with Ole Miss and Mississippi State for the highest in the state.

“Congratulations to our student-athletes, and to VP/AD Ashley Robinson and the entire team of coaches and staff who helped make this achievement possible,” said Jackson State President Thomas K. Hudson, J.D. “Student success is our top priority and we’re just as excited to see our students winning in the classroom as we are when they achieve success in their respective sports. Job well done!”

The website also states that JSU had four teams with a perfect GSR rate of 100: including the women’s bowling, women’s tennis, women’s volleyball, and men’s tennis teams. Additionally, five other athletic programs achieved a GSR rate of 90 percent or better: including baseball (96), women’s soccer (95), softball (93), and football and men’s cross country/track (each with 90).

“Our student-athletes continue to excel in all aspects of the collegiate experience,” said Jackson State University Vice President / Director Of Athletics Ashley Robinson. “Despite the challenges of the pandemic, our student-athletes, staff, and coaches remained steadfast and focused on the academic mission to win first in the classroom. I am extremely proud of everyone who contributed to this accomplishment. I could not be more excited for not only what our student-athletes achieved in the classroom, but most importantly how it impacts their individual career success moving forward.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.