Jackson City Council discussing EPA order in executive session

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An order described as “one of the most significant items brought before the council” is now being discussed behind closed doors.

Thursday morning, the Jackson City Council went into executive session to discuss details on an interim stipulated order between the EPA and the U.S. Department of Justice that would be designed to bring Jackson’s water system into compliance with federal law.

City Attorney Catoria Martin said the council’s vote is the last step for the city to take before the agreement is filed in federal court and is needed so the city can protect its interests in the matter.

Council President Ashby Foote was disappointed that more information could not be shared with the public.

“It’s probably one of the most significant items we’ve brought before the council in a long time,” he said. It’s going to have a big impact, regardless of what ends up happening. I’m disappointed we have to do it behind closed doors, but that appears to be the case.”

Martin said the order should become a matter of public record once it’s approved by the council. However, she said her office was still determining whether it could be disclosed prior to filing it with the court.

If the council does approve it, the document will be filed with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi, meaning the court would be able to enforce provisions of it.

The city entered into talks with EPA and the U.S. Department of Justice weeks ago to draw up the interim order. EPA Administrator Michael Regan said that once that order is filed, his agency will continue talks with the city to come up with a long-term solution to address Jackson’s water issues.

The council also approved retaining Susan Richardson and her law firm, Kilpatrick, Townsend & Stockton, to provide consulting services regarding the interim stipulated order, approved authorizing the mayor to submit a grant application to EPA for funding pursuant to the Safe Drinking Water Act, and approved retaining bond counsel to “provide advice about the interim stipulated order.”

