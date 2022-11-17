Jackson City Council to consider EPA order at Thursday meeting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More details could be revealed Thursday about the steps Jackson will have to take to bring its water system into compliance with federal law.

At a special council meeting on November 17, the council is slated to vote on entering into an “interim stipulated order” with the Environmental Protection Agency “concerning violations of the Safe Drinking Water Act and the Mississippi Safe Drinking Water Act.”

The council also will be voting on retaining Susan Richardson, Esq., and the law firm of Kilpatrick, Townsend & Stockton LLP to providing consultation concerning the stipulated order, and for the city to retain bond counsel also for “providing advice about the interim stipulated order.”

The meeting comes just days after EPA Administrator Michael Regan made his fourth visit to the capital city, and hours after CNN reported that sources within the EPA are “poised to propose a long-term presence on the ground in Jackson, to help fix the decades-long problems with its drinking water.”

At a roundtable discussion on Monday, Regan offered more details about a potential stipulated order, but did not share specifics, citing a confidentiality agreement governing the negotiations.

“Once the agreement is signed by the mayor, the Justice Department would then file a case in federal court in Jackson and ask that the court approve the proposed path forward,” he said. “I would then, at that point, return to Jackson again, sit down beside the mayor, and hopefully representatives from the state and we will have a discussion about longer-term solutions.”

Regan was speaking at Jackson State University’s Student Center. More than 30 community leaders gathered for the meeting, where they questioned Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and the administrator about the future of Jackson’s water.

Jackson State, as well as the city’s school district, has been hit hard by the city’s ongoing water issues, something that was noted by JSU President Thomas Hudson.

“When institutions of learning struggled to meet basic needs, the impact spreads well beyond dollars. Learning outcomes are affected, student retention is impacted,” he said. “The entire city of Jackson has been impacted by the water crisis, but in many ways, we failed our students in K through 12. Higher education has, in many ways, been impacted the worst.”

Last week, the university was forced to cancel and modify classes after a major water main break cut water for the campus. And late last month, the city was asked to conserve water prior to the Jackson State-Southern University football game, saying the additional fans could strain the city’s already vulnerable system.

“You know, our mayor should not have to worry about our water system’s ability to withstand these very visitors and the dollars that they bring,” Hudson said. “So, we are encouraged by your presence and a request for JSU to be the place where these critical conversations are taking place.”

The city and U.S. Department of Justice entered into talks about a “judicially enforceable” agreement to bring the city’s water system into compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act in late September, amid the city’s ongoing water crisis.

Details of those talks have been few and far between, with the council having to sign off on a confidentiality agreement to block the negotiations from going public.

According to an email obtained by WLBT, DOJ requested the confidentiality agreement, in part, to “facilitate open and frank settlement discussions amongst the entities involved” and had prepared an agreement similar to the one that currently governs renegotiations for the sewer consent decree.

All the while, though, DOJ said it would not allow council members to participate in the negotiations themselves.

“The executive power of the city of Jackson and superintending control over its officers and affairs is exercised through the office of the mayor,” Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim wrote in a September 28 letter to Council President Ashby Foote. “Therefore, the United States will continue to direct settlement communications related to the city’s drinking water system through the mayor’s legal counsel.”

Jackson State University hosted a roundtable discussion Monday night, where community leaders asked about the future of the capital city's water system. (WLBT)

Jackson water has been in the national spotlight for weeks, in large part, due to the August/September water crisis. Equipment failures at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant left tens of thousands of people without water, prompting a temporary state takeover of the system.

Regan said EPA has had representatives on site since the president signed an emergency declaration, telling leaders at the roundtable discussion that the agency is focused on helping the city address that problem and ensuring the city has clean water in the short and long-term.

“As we announced in September, EPA and the United States Department of Justice want to develop a judicially enforceable solution, one that is approved by and overseen by a federal court, that will deliver safe and reliable drinking water for the people of Jackson,” he said. “That’s something we’ve been working hard on since September, and I’m optimistic about the progress that we’re making.”

During the meeting, community leaders grilled the administrator on a variety of topics, including how the city and federal government would restore public confidence in the water system.

“Is anything on tap about trying to instill more confidence and more hope in our citizens so they can go back to, shall we say, drinking our water?” asked state Rep. Bo Brown. “I think there should be some concerted effort to make sure there’s hope and confidence restored to our citizens.”

Regan said the stipulated order should help do that. “We know with this agreement in place, approved by and governed by a federal court, will give us a level of transparency that the community has been seeking,” he told the press afterward. “It also will keep all of us on the same page, going in the same direction as we invest these millions of dollars into Jackson’s infrastructure.”

