Gulfport woman dies on the way home from work in head-on collision

By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One person has died after a head-on collision on Seaway Road Wednesday evening.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms 53-year-old Francesca McKay died from the wreck. Switzer says McKay was heading home from work on Larkin Smith Drive around 5 p.m. when the crash happened on Seaway.

McKay was transported to Singing River Hospital in Gulfport, but she was pronounced dead just after 7 p.m.

Westbound and Eastbound lanes of Seaway Road were completely shut down for a while Thursday evening.

