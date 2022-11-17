First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The high temperature Thursday afternoon reached 50 degrees in Jackson after a morning low of 31 degrees. The average high temperature this time of year is 67 and the average low is 43. High pressure and snow-covered ground to our north will send a reverberating cold wave southward across our area overnight. This will result in the coldest weather, thus far, this season. It will be in the 20s to around 30 in most spots Friday morning. This is the coldest weather since March. Highs will rebound into the lower 50s with partly sunny skies Friday. A few sprinkles are possible Saturday, but otherwise we’ll have partly sunny skies this weekend with lows in the lower 30s and highs in the lower 50s. Warmer, but not warm, temperatures will return next week with high sin the 60s and we could be looking at some rain then as well. Sunrise is 6:32am and the sunset is 4:58pm.

