LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights

First Alert Forecast: wintry cold remains late week, into weekend

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THURSDAY: Chilled sunshine will win out through the latter part of the work week. A cold start in the 30s will give way to afternoon highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. A few clouds will mix amongst the bright sunshine. We’ll fall well into the 20s to near 30 under mainly clear skies; prompting a review of the 3 Ps (people, pets and plants). Areas north/east of Metro Jackson could drop into the middle 20s before sunrise – yielding, a hard freeze and a review of the 4th P, covering exposed pipes.

FRIDAY: One of the coldest mornings so far this season – expect a few extra minutes to get things going early on. Sunshine will help to bolster temperatures a bit ahead of an approaching dry front moving in for the upcoming weekend. High clouds and a wind shift will be the signal the front is moving through. Expect highs in the 50s; falling back to the upper 20s and lower 30s under partly clear skies.

EXTENDED RANGE: A weak slider system in the Gulf of Mexico running across the sagging front could spill clouds back into the area – even a few showers south of US 84 for Saturday afternoon. Highs will only manage the lower 50s both Saturday and Sunday – though, Sunday will feature brighter skies. A gradual warm up is expected through next week ahead of Thanksgiving – leading to rain opportunities emerging by mid-late week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grandfather shoots grandson ‘multiple times’ inside Byram home
Grandfather shoots grandson ‘multiple times’ inside Byram home
A stolen airplane rests in a field of soybeans after crash-landing near Ripley, Miss., on...
Cory Patterson, man who police said threatened to crash plane in Tupelo, has died in federal custody
Vehicle of missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
Missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
Shooting
Sheriff reports murder-suicide in Copiah County
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office

Latest News

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast:
Wintry feels likley into the weekend
First Alert Forecast: near and slightly below freezing temperatures expected overnight
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: wintry cold holds firm this week, into next week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: wintry chill persists this week, into next week