First Alert Forecast: wintry cold remains late week, into weekend

THURSDAY: Chilled sunshine will win out through the latter part of the work week. A cold start in the 30s will give way to afternoon highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. A few clouds will mix amongst the bright sunshine. We’ll fall well into the 20s to near 30 under mainly clear skies; prompting a review of the 3 Ps (people, pets and plants). Areas north/east of Metro Jackson could drop into the middle 20s before sunrise – yielding, a hard freeze and a review of the 4th P, covering exposed pipes.

FRIDAY: One of the coldest mornings so far this season – expect a few extra minutes to get things going early on. Sunshine will help to bolster temperatures a bit ahead of an approaching dry front moving in for the upcoming weekend. High clouds and a wind shift will be the signal the front is moving through. Expect highs in the 50s; falling back to the upper 20s and lower 30s under partly clear skies.

EXTENDED RANGE: A weak slider system in the Gulf of Mexico running across the sagging front could spill clouds back into the area – even a few showers south of US 84 for Saturday afternoon. Highs will only manage the lower 50s both Saturday and Sunday – though, Sunday will feature brighter skies. A gradual warm up is expected through next week ahead of Thanksgiving – leading to rain opportunities emerging by mid-late week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.