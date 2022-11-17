LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights

First Alert Forecast: below freezing temperatures likely overnight into Friday morning

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bright, but chilly afternoon is on tap today as temperatures remain well below average. Highs this afternoon are forecast to only reach the upper 40s to right around 50 degrees under mostly sunny skies. It will get very cold tonight as clear, calm, and quiet conditions prevail areawide. Expect overnight lows to tumble to the middle and upper 20s by early Friday morning. Remember to protect your pets and plants before heading off to bed tonight and check on those without adequate heating.

We will round out the work and school week on Friday slightly warmer, but still cool in the middle 50s. Clouds are expected to gradually increase as the day goes on from an approaching front from the north and an area of low pressure nears from the west.

A few showers are possible Saturday, mainly near and south of Highway 84, as this disturbance slides east. Otherwise, winter-like temperatures will continue over the weekend with highs in the lower 50s each afternoon and lows near/slightly below freezing. We should start seeing changes in our weather pattern by next week as our airmass begins to moderate. Temperatures will gradually warm up a bit to the 60s by the middle of the week as opportunities for rain also arrive in time for the holiday.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Cold and in the 20s overnight.
Peyton's Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Most Read

Grandfather shoots grandson ‘multiple times’ inside Byram home
Grandfather shoots grandson ‘multiple times’ inside Byram home
A stolen airplane rests in a field of soybeans after crash-landing near Ripley, Miss., on...
Cory Patterson, man who police said threatened to crash plane in Tupelo, has died in federal custody
Vehicle of missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
Missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
Shooting
Sheriff reports murder-suicide in Copiah County
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: wintry cold remains late week, into weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: wintry chill continues; hard freeze possible early Friday
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast:
Wintry feels likley into the weekend
First Alert Forecast: near and slightly below freezing temperatures expected overnight