First Alert Forecast: below freezing temperatures likely overnight into Friday morning

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bright, but chilly afternoon is on tap today as temperatures remain well below average. Highs this afternoon are forecast to only reach the upper 40s to right around 50 degrees under mostly sunny skies. It will get very cold tonight as clear, calm, and quiet conditions prevail areawide. Expect overnight lows to tumble to the middle and upper 20s by early Friday morning. Remember to protect your pets and plants before heading off to bed tonight and check on those without adequate heating.

We will round out the work and school week on Friday slightly warmer, but still cool in the middle 50s. Clouds are expected to gradually increase as the day goes on from an approaching front from the north and an area of low pressure nears from the west.

A few showers are possible Saturday, mainly near and south of Highway 84, as this disturbance slides east. Otherwise, winter-like temperatures will continue over the weekend with highs in the lower 50s each afternoon and lows near/slightly below freezing. We should start seeing changes in our weather pattern by next week as our airmass begins to moderate. Temperatures will gradually warm up a bit to the 60s by the middle of the week as opportunities for rain also arrive in time for the holiday.

