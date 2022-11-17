Charlotte woman’s death being investigated as homicide, Mexican authorities say

LawCall
The mystery surrounding Shanquella Robinson’s death has gained national attention.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mexican authorities confirmed to WBTV News on Thursday that they are now investigating the death of Charlotte woman Shanquella Robinson as a homicide.

The parents of Robinson, 25, were initially told that she had gotten sick with alcohol poisoning while on a trip with friends in Cabo, Mexico on Oct. 28.

It’s a story that WBTV first reported on Friday, Nov. 11. The mystery surrounding her death has gained national attention.

According to the state general attorney’s office of Baja California Sure, Robinson was found dead at the Fundadores Beach Club in San Joe Del Cabo on Oct. 29. Agents of the AEI (State Investigations Criminal Agency) began a crime scene investigation at that time.

Despite the alleged reports, her death certificate from Mexico suggests a different story, saying Robinson died due to a severe spinal cord injury.

According to her family, a recent video making the rounds on the internet and social media allegedly shows Robinson being beaten inside a hotel room. WBTV is not able to verify at this time when or where the video in question was recorded.

Thursday, Shanquella’s mother, Salamondra Robinson, told WBTV they’ve been waiting for an investigation.

“It feels good. My stomach doesn’t feel so empty. Feels like we getting somewhere,” she said.

As Shanquella’s story continues to be shared across social media, Salamondra Robinson says strangers have reached out to her family.

“I thank them, I thank them. You know, I really do. I really appreciate it,” she said.

The family has a GoFundMe page for Robinson’s funeral.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

