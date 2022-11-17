LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights

Canton man convicted for sexually assaulting motel housekeeper at gunpoint

Dottie Maurice Griffin, 34
Dottie Maurice Griffin, 34(Madison County Sheriff's Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Canton man is behind bars for sexually assaulting a woman at gunpoint, according to Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett.

Dottie Maurice Griffin pleaded guilty to sexual battery and felon in possession of a firearm in a Madison County circuit courtroom Monday.

Griffin was sentenced to serve 30 years without parole.

The crime occurred on December 16, 2021, while Griffin was staying at America’s Best Value Inn in Canton.

Investigators say he attacked a member of the housekeeping staff at the Econo Lodge, which is located next door, while she was cleaning a hotel room.

Griffin demanded money from her at gunpoint and raped her before fleeing the hotel.

The staff member contacted law enforcement who developed Griffin as a suspect after reviewing surveillance footage from Econo Lodge and America’s Best Value Inn.

The next day law enforcement officers discovered Griffin hiding in a room at the Budget Inn in Canton.

He was booked under a false name.

They were able to find the clothing Griffin had been wearing, the gun used in the attack, and Griffin’s other personal items by searching his rooms at each hotel.

Griffin had hidden the gun in the ceiling of the Budget Inn room.

DNA evidence found on the victim confirmed Griffin was her attacker.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grandfather shoots grandson ‘multiple times’ inside Byram home
Grandfather shoots grandson ‘multiple times’ inside Byram home
A stolen airplane rests in a field of soybeans after crash-landing near Ripley, Miss., on...
Cory Patterson, man who police said threatened to crash plane in Tupelo, has died in federal custody
Vehicle of missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
Missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
Shooting
Sheriff reports murder-suicide in Copiah County
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office

Latest News

The submission process opened Tuesday, November 1, 2022, and proposed designs must be submitted...
Designs for next Mississippi car tag must be submitted by Nov. 30
Things To Know
Things To Know Thursday, November 17
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: wintry cold remains late week, into weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: wintry chill continues; hard freeze possible early Friday