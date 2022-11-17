Canton man convicted for sexually assaulting motel housekeeper at gunpoint

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Canton man is behind bars for sexually assaulting a woman at gunpoint, according to Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett.

Dottie Maurice Griffin pleaded guilty to sexual battery and felon in possession of a firearm in a Madison County circuit courtroom Monday.

Griffin was sentenced to serve 30 years without parole.

The crime occurred on December 16, 2021, while Griffin was staying at America’s Best Value Inn in Canton.

Investigators say he attacked a member of the housekeeping staff at the Econo Lodge, which is located next door, while she was cleaning a hotel room.

Griffin demanded money from her at gunpoint and raped her before fleeing the hotel.

The staff member contacted law enforcement who developed Griffin as a suspect after reviewing surveillance footage from Econo Lodge and America’s Best Value Inn.

The next day law enforcement officers discovered Griffin hiding in a room at the Budget Inn in Canton.

He was booked under a false name.

They were able to find the clothing Griffin had been wearing, the gun used in the attack, and Griffin’s other personal items by searching his rooms at each hotel.

Griffin had hidden the gun in the ceiling of the Budget Inn room.

DNA evidence found on the victim confirmed Griffin was her attacker.

