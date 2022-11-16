Things To Know Wednesday, November 16

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Temporary water operators to earn $160 an hour in compensation, travel expenses, benefits city officials say

Temporary water operators brought on to help beef up staffing at Jackson’s water treatment plants will be compensated at a rate of $160 an hour, according to city council documents. Last week, the council approved a contract with WaterTalent LLC to provide temporary staffing for the city’s O.B. Curtis and J.H. Fewell water treatment plants. The operators began working on Monday, City Attorney Catoria Martin told the council at a special meeting on Tuesday. According to the order approving the hire, “the temporary contract operators will be compensated at a rate of $160 per hour,” and be eligible to receive overtime and holiday pay. That amount, though, is not straight salary, according to Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay. She says the amount also includes expenses for travel, such as food and lodging, and insurance.

2. Exclusive: Clinton daycare worker charged with child abuse, months after state fined facility for vetting practices

A Clinton daycare worker faces one count of felony child abuse after her actions injured an infant. Clinton Police Capt. Josh Frazier confirms Shaterria Williams, 22, was arrested after an incident that took place on November 4 at the Wildwood Childcare Center. Frazier said the one-year-old infant sustained a busted lip from the way Williams was carrying the baby. “The actions displayed were serious in nature, and [we’re] just fortunate that the child wasn’t injured more seriously. Being a daycare in a trust position over children ranging from infants to toddlers, I mean, that’s a trust issue. That’s a problem. But Wildwood was very good, they’ve cooperated fully,” said Clinton Police Chief Ford Hayman. The daycare facility’s director, Candace Morgan, sent a letter to parents and staff a week after the incident.

3. House committee hears hours of testimony on mental health resources in Mississippi

Mississippian’s mental health issues are impacting more than just the state hospitals. Tuesday, a House Judiciary B subcommittee came together to talk about potential solutions. “If a fifth of your population in the state of Mississippi has a serious mental health disorder, a brain disorder, that is 600,000 people,” said Angela Ladner, Executive Director of the Mississippi Psychiatric Association. “That is a huge number.” The Calhoun County Sheriff testified to the subcommittee that many of those individuals end up behind bars as a default. “My perspective on this is from a sheriff who runs a jail,” described Calhoun County Sheriff and President of the Mississippi Sheriffs’ Association Greg Pollan. “It seems like we, as a general rule, are the mental health facilities in most counties which is so unfortunate. Committals waiting to be transferred to other facilities. No beds available.”

