Sheriff reports murder-suicide in Copiah County

Shooting
Shooting(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in Copiah County.

The incident occurred Sunday morning at 1181 Hopewell Rd., according to Sheriff Byron Swilley.

Terry Taylor, 47, and Chrstina Taylor, 44, have been identified as the two that are deceased.

Swilley told WLBT the investigation was still ongoing and would not say who was the suspected shooter.

He did say that the two were in the middle of a separation, and believes that could be the motive.

