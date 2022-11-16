Sheriff reports murder-suicide in Copiah County

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in Copiah County.

The incident occurred Sunday morning at 1181 Hopewell Rd., according to Sheriff Byron Swilley.

Terry Taylor, 47, and Chrstina Taylor, 44, have been identified as the two that are deceased.

Swilley told WLBT the investigation was still ongoing and would not say who was the suspected shooter.

He did say that the two were in the middle of a separation, and believes that could be the motive.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.