Ribbon cutting officially opens Grants Ferry Parkway

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Drive time just got better in Northeast Brandon with the opening of a new roadway. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held this morning for the official completion of the long-awaited Grants Ferry Parkway. Motorists traveling Grants Ferry Parkway see a newly paved shortcut across northeast Brandon, but Mayor Butch Lee sees the future.

“It opens up approximately a thousand acres in Brandon ripe for development,” said Mayor Lee.

The three-mile two-lane parkway officially opened Tuesday, connecting Highway 471 and Trickham Bridge Road.

“We look forward to having rooftops. We’ve got a water well and sewer lines coming in here,” said Lee. “So we’ve got a thousand acres ripe for rooftop development. Below that, below the railroad tracks, is 400 acres that are very encouraged by commercial development”.

The new roadway cuts drive time for residents and others trying to reach the interstate or cross the city. The Cornerstone Subdivision, with approximately 350 homes, runs along Grants Ferry Parkway.

Parkway manager Tom Cook said the road was donated to the city with the idea of reimbursement after there’s adequate development. Work on the roadway began in 2016.

“Those people have had little access until this time. They now are able to access east and west from cornerstone,” said Cook. “That will relieve some congestion downtown, and it will also make it more convenient to travel around Brandon.”

This is Phase C-1 of the project costing approximately $3 million. It is two lanes of a planned four-lane boulevard.

According to officials, Phase D, just southwest of the parkway across the railroad tracks, will be commercial and constructed when needed.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.