Man sentenced to 14 years for interstate drug trafficking operation in Natchez area

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A Wilkinson County man was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison Wednesday afternoon.

Sammy Davis Wright, 51, of Woodville, Mississippi, was sentenced for participation in an interstate drug trafficking operation distributing kilogram quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine in the Natchez area from 2016 through 2018.

Wright pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine hydrochloride, conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute crack cocaine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents, Wright conspired with Kevin Singleton, of Natchez, Wesley Bell, of Natchez, Jimmie Lee Swearengen, Jr., of Mesquite, Texas, Gregory Woodard, of Crosby, Roy Goodrich, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jerry Lee White, Jr., of Gloster, and Denonta Thadison, of McComb.

Singleton, Woodard, Goodrich, White, Swearengen, and Thadison have already been sentenced for their crimes.

Singleton was the head of the drug trafficking organization and received a 35-year prison sentence in September of 2021.

