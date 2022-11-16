LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights

Man sentenced to 14 years for interstate drug trafficking operation in Natchez area

Sammy Davis Wright, 51
Sammy Davis Wright, 51(MCDC)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A Wilkinson County man was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison Wednesday afternoon.

Sammy Davis Wright, 51, of Woodville, Mississippi, was sentenced for participation in an interstate drug trafficking operation distributing kilogram quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine in the Natchez area from 2016 through 2018.

Wright pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine hydrochloride, conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute crack cocaine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents, Wright conspired with Kevin Singleton, of Natchez, Wesley Bell, of Natchez, Jimmie Lee Swearengen, Jr., of Mesquite, Texas, Gregory Woodard, of Crosby, Roy Goodrich, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jerry Lee White, Jr., of Gloster, and Denonta Thadison, of McComb.  

Singleton, Woodard, Goodrich, White, Swearengen, and Thadison have already been sentenced for their crimes.

Singleton was the head of the drug trafficking organization and received a 35-year prison sentence in September of 2021.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle of missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
Missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
Grandfather shoots grandson ‘multiple times’ inside Byram home
Grandfather shoots grandson ‘multiple times’ inside Byram home
A stolen airplane rests in a field of soybeans after crash-landing near Ripley, Miss., on...
Cory Patterson, man who police said threatened to crash plane in Tupelo, has died in federal custody
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Man pleads guilty to woman’s slaying inside Canton motel room
Man pleads guilty to woman’s slaying inside Canton motel room

Latest News

Jackson VA to giveaway 400 turkeys Saturday
Jackson VA to giveaway 400 turkeys Saturday
Thomas W. Cofer
Oklahoma inmate who escaped through jail roof captured after chase in Mississippi
According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
Jury finds Stallworth guilty on kidnapping, conspiracy charges in disappearance, death of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney
Two inmates are on the run after reportedly escaping from the Choctaw County Jail. Left to...
Choctaw County inmates who escaped through jail roof captured in Mississippi