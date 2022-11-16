LawCall
Karsyn Ulmer crowned Miss USM 2023

Karsyn Ulmer
Karsyn Ulmer(University of Southern Mississippi)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Press release from The University of Southern Mississippi Office of University Communications.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Karsyn Ulmer, a junior, studying education, has been crowned Miss University of Southern Mississippi 2023.

Ulmer was crowned during the Student Government Association’s annual Miss USM Scholarship Competition on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Joe Paul Theater on the Hattiesburg campus. A total of seven candidates competed for the title.

The event is a feeder competition into the Miss America Organization, and the winner will compete at the Miss Mississippi competition in June 2023.

This past June, Ulmer competed for Miss Mississippi as Miss Jones County and was among the top 10 finishers.

Ulmer is the daughter of Tommy and Jennifer Ulmer, and the late Marci Ulmer, of Laurel. She is a graduate of Jones College where she was actively involved in the women’s ensemble as well as the Voices program and was a member of the Student Government Association as well as the Diamond Girls Club.

Majoring in elementary education with an emphasis on special education, Ulmer’s plans include obtaining a master’s degree in child psychology and teaching and bringing positive change to those with special needs and talents.

For more information or to request a Miss USM appearance at an upcoming event, you can click HERE.

