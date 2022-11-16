LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights

JSU Women’s Basketball upsets Power 5 program for first win of the season

(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson State Lady Tigers upset the Texas Tech Lady Raiders 69-63 Tuesday in their second game at the 2022 Preseason Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

After starting off the season suffering tough defeats against the University of North Carolina and the University of Colorado, the Lady Tigers showed fight and responded against the Lady Rangers to secure their first win of the season on the hardwood in Lubbock, Texas.

After trailing 31-33 at halftime, JSU outscored the Lady Raiders 38-30 in the second half of the matchup to secure a momentum-building win.

Four Lady Tigers scored in double-figures, led by guard Liz Martino’s 17 points and forward Angel Jackson’s 14 points. Forward Deja Woodward tallied 11 points and guard Ti’lan Boler scored 10 points on the night.

The Jackson State defense held Texas Tech’s shooters to just 38.1 percent from the field, including 23.8 percent from three-point range.

The Lady Tigers will have another chance to impress Wednesday night as JSU takes on Louisiana-Lafayette in their final game of the WNIT. Tip-off will start at 4:30 p.m. at United Supermarkets Arena.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle of missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
Missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
Grandfather shoots grandson ‘multiple times’ inside Byram home
A stolen airplane rests in a field of soybeans after crash-landing near Ripley, Miss., on...
Cory Patterson, man who police said threatened to crash plane in Tupelo, has died in federal custody
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Man pleads guilty to woman’s slaying inside Canton motel room
Man pleads guilty to woman’s slaying inside Canton motel room

Latest News

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
JSU standout accepts Reese’s Senior Bowl invitation
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Southern Miss to host South Alabama on Senior Day
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, seen in a game earlier this season, was hit hard in the third...
Sanders goes down, but JSU still clinches SWAC East crown
Alcorn State gets shut out by Tulane.
Pick-six lifts Alcorn State over Bethune-Cookman 17-14