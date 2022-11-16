JSU Women’s Basketball upsets Power 5 program for first win of the season

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson State Lady Tigers upset the Texas Tech Lady Raiders 69-63 Tuesday in their second game at the 2022 Preseason Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

After starting off the season suffering tough defeats against the University of North Carolina and the University of Colorado, the Lady Tigers showed fight and responded against the Lady Rangers to secure their first win of the season on the hardwood in Lubbock, Texas.

After trailing 31-33 at halftime, JSU outscored the Lady Raiders 38-30 in the second half of the matchup to secure a momentum-building win.

Four Lady Tigers scored in double-figures, led by guard Liz Martino’s 17 points and forward Angel Jackson’s 14 points. Forward Deja Woodward tallied 11 points and guard Ti’lan Boler scored 10 points on the night.

The Jackson State defense held Texas Tech’s shooters to just 38.1 percent from the field, including 23.8 percent from three-point range.

The Lady Tigers will have another chance to impress Wednesday night as JSU takes on Louisiana-Lafayette in their final game of the WNIT. Tip-off will start at 4:30 p.m. at United Supermarkets Arena.

