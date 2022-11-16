LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights

JSU standout accepts Reese’s Senior Bowl invitation

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson State defensive standout accepted an invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl Monday.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is the nation’s most prestigious event for graduating seniors to display their talent in organized practices and a game in front of NFL scouts upon graduation and completion of college football season.

After being named to the preseason watch list, linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. accepted the invitation to showcase his talent in Mobile, Alabama.

Miller Jr. leads the No. 1 FCS defense in the nation in tackles, recording 41 solo tackles and 30 assisted tackles thus far in the Tigers historic undefeated season. The defense has also allowed just 9.8 points per game in ten games played.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl game will take place on Saturday, February 4, 2023. It is slated to start at 1:30 p.m. at the University of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle of missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
Missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
Grandfather shoots grandson ‘multiple times’ inside Byram home
A stolen airplane rests in a field of soybeans after crash-landing near Ripley, Miss., on...
Cory Patterson, man who police said threatened to crash plane in Tupelo, has died in federal custody
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Man pleads guilty to woman’s slaying inside Canton motel room
Man pleads guilty to woman’s slaying inside Canton motel room

Latest News

(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
JSU Women’s Basketball upsets Power 5 program for first win of the season
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Southern Miss to host South Alabama on Senior Day
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, seen in a game earlier this season, was hit hard in the third...
Sanders goes down, but JSU still clinches SWAC East crown
Alcorn State gets shut out by Tulane.
Pick-six lifts Alcorn State over Bethune-Cookman 17-14