Jackson water line bursts in Clinton: Cleanup and repair underway

By Joseph Doehring
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s water system problems are seeping into neighboring cities. Clinton has experienced the same Jackson water line break twice within two months, and this time, the damage is severe.

A boil water notice was just issued for the area surrounding Springridge Road, and here’s why.

As you can see, crews have been working to get this crater filled up after proper repairs were made to the busted pipe this morning, but what you can’t see is what this looked like just seven hours ago.

The water line belonging to the City of Jackson burst Monday evening on Springridge Road just across from Wildwood Baptist Church. It was immediately reported to the City of Clinton and the Public Works Department.

Clinton Mayor Phil Fisher described how the rain Monday night and into Tuesday morning didn’t help the case for preventing further erosion.

“It wasn’t like the road was just being wallowed out, but over time and with the rain last night, it began to weaken the structure,” Mayor Fisher. “So, it was a good thing we did stop traffic on there. Public Works made that call immediately.”

With this being the second time in two months that this specific water line has burst, Clinton Public Works Department Director Phillip Lilley discussed the cause for concern about a potential full replacement.

“Ultimately, with any infrastructure, it comes a time where you do have to look into a full rehab, but it is costly, and it’s where do you start? On that road, it was a cast iron or a ductal iron pipe. I’m not sure the age of it, but you know, metal over time, it becomes weak,” said Director Lilley.

Mayor Fisher nor Lilley set a timetable for the reopening of Springridge Road, but they ask everyone to remain patient during the repairs.

“At this point, we don’t know if the road will be opened again today [or] tomorrow,” Mayor Fisher said. “We just ask people to bear with us while we get through this situation and while we work through it.”

Lilley also mentioned they don’t know why the pipe burst, but he did not rule out the possibility of colder weather affecting its integrity.

