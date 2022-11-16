Jackson VA to giveaway 400 turkeys Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center and the Humana Mississippi MarketPoint office are hosting a veteran drive-thru food pantry event Saturday.

Volunteers are expected to giveaway 400 turkeys during the event.

“We have hosted our drive-thru food pantry events every third Saturday for the past several years, but with the holidays quickly approaching, we wanted to make this month’s event extra special,” said Tony Bailey, GVSMVAMC Chief of Center for Development and Civic Engagement, formerly known as Voluntary Service. “Thanks to a special donation from Humana MarketPoint, we purchased 400 turkeys to distribute.”

According to the release, the monthly drive-thru food pantry event, affectionally known as Freedom Foods, was designed to provide perishable and non-perishable goods to veterans who may be experiencing hardship.

The event is scheduled as a contactless drive-thru. It will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the West Entrance of the VA.

Veterans and caregivers will be required to show proof of identification – a Department of Veterans Affairs or retired military identification card – to GVSMVAMC employees during the event to receive a box of goods.

