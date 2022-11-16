Jackson Code Enforcement launches website to get rid of blighted properties

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson’s Code Enforcement Department said enough is enough when it comes to eyesores in the capital city.

“If I was a citizen, I would love that I can take charge of my own neighborhood and I can see what’s going on in my neighborhood,” Robert Brunson, Community Improvement Supervisor with the city, said.

Jackson’s Code Enforcement Department said it has taken a big step in the fight against eyesores in the capital -- a website set to make it simple for residents to report.

“If you go to the home in the evening, you see something. You have to wait if it’s five o’clock. At five o’clock, there’s no one to call. This way, you can put it in your hands, or that neighborhood’s hands, and say, ‘Well, we can put this address in, we can search this address, see if there’s a case on if not, we can start a case, and we can track their case all the way to the end,’” explained.

Since October 1st, officials with Code Enforcement said they’ve received more than 30 complaint cases from residents about blighted properties, and all of them have been addressed quicker than usual.

“We can’t patrol every single street all the time. So if we have those people in the neighborhood, they can get in the system and report these properties so we can get out and take a look at them. Then that will help them. Some of them we can get here boarded, cleaned, or demolished,” Community Improvement Supervisor Samantha Graves said.

When filing complaints, residents can see the number of complaints received about a property, what actions code enforcement has taken, and more.

Supervisors with the department said this is the first major step in speeding up the process of tearing down eyesores and improving the city’s quality of life.

“I think once everyone catches on to it, they love it. [It] makes us look more transparent and see just what we’re doing,” Brunson said.

Click here to be routed to the City of Jackson’s Dashboard to file a complaint with Code Enforcement.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.