LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights

Ivanka Trump says she won’t be involved in politics during father’s 2024 campaign

Ivanka Trump says she won’t be involved in politics as her father announces his 2024...
Ivanka Trump says she won’t be involved in politics as her father announces his 2024 presidential run.(Evan Vucci/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump is once again running for president, but his daughter said she won’t be involved this time around.

Donald Trump filed the necessary paperwork to make a run for president in 2024 on Tuesday.

Shortly after the announcement, his daughter Ivanka Trump released a statement saying she would not be involved further in politics. She said she plans to support her father “outside of the political arena.”

Donald Trump addressed supporters Tuesday night at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach Florida.

“To make America glorious again I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Donald Trump said.

He is expected to face a crowded Republican field that could include Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and even his former running mate Mike Pence.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle of missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
Missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
Grandfather shoots grandson ‘multiple times’ inside Byram home
A stolen airplane rests in a field of soybeans after crash-landing near Ripley, Miss., on...
Cory Patterson, man who police said threatened to crash plane in Tupelo, has died in federal custody
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Man pleads guilty to woman’s slaying inside Canton motel room
Man pleads guilty to woman’s slaying inside Canton motel room

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump has launched another run for the presidency, promising supporters...
Trump criminal probes will proceed, even as he runs for president
WLBT at 4p
Romello “Mello” Early (right) noticed some classmates were bullying his friend, Melvin Anderson...
7th grader uses allowance to buy new Nikes for classmate who was being bullied about his shoes
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is planning a test vote on the bill, betting that at least...
Same-sex marriage bill advances in Senate test vote