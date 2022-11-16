Grandfather shoots grandson ‘multiple times’ inside Byram home

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - A grandfather sent his grandson to the hospital in serious condition after shooting him multiple times, according to police.

Byram authorities say the shooting happened in a home on Siwell Road around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The grandfather has since been arrested for aggravated assault/domestic violence and is being held in the Hinds County Detention Center.

The grandchild, who is 18, is at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

