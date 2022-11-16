First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Cold weather will continue through the middle of next week. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies with the highs in the 50s and lows near freezing. Thursday will be a standout day this week as temperatures will start off in the 20s and only reach the middle and upper 40s for highs. This weekend will be sunny with lows near freezing and highs in the lower 50s. Our next chance for rain will arrive in the middle of next week, Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day. Showers and thunderstorms are likely. Severity is questionable. Temperatures may reach above 60 for the first time Thanksgiving Day or Black Friday. The average high is 68 this time of year and the average low is 44. Sunrise is 6:31am and the sunset is 4:59pm. Hurricane season ends November 30th. There is no activity expected through Sunday.

