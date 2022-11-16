LawCall
First Alert Forecast: wintry cold holds firm this week, into next week

WEDNESDAY: Mix of clouds, some sun. Highs: 50-54. TONIGHT: Partly clear. Lows: 30-35. THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs: 47-52.
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:59 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WEDNESDAY: Morning 30s and clouds will slowly break for afternoon sun breaks and highs rebounding into the lower to, a few, middle 50s. Clouds will continue to break through the day as high pressure continues to slip into the region. Eventually, mainly clear skies and calming winds will allow for lows to fall back into the lower 30s.

THURSDAY: Chilled sunshine will win out through the latter part of the work week. A cold start in the 30s will give way to afternoon highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. A few clouds will mix amongst the bright sunshine. We’ll fall well in to the 20s to near 30 under mainly clear skies; prompting a review of the 3 Ps (people, pets and plants).

EXTENDED RANGE: While temperatures will moderate a bit Friday and into the weekend – expect them to top out in the lower to, a few, middle 50s. Slowly, a milder, more seasonable look will slowly emerge through Thanksgiving week, though opportunities for rain may emerge by Thanksgiving itself.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

