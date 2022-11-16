First Alert Forecast: near and slightly below freezing temperatures expected overnight

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clouds will continue to thin out across central Mississippi, especially for those north of I-20, allowing for sunshine to break through. Expect it to still feel chilly out this afternoon with temperatures forecast to only reach the lower 50s. Temperatures will be quick to fall through this evening into tonight as clouds clear out even more and winds lighten up. Overnight lows are expected to bottom out near and slightly below freezing in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Remember to protect your pets/plants tonight and check on people without adequate heating.

Daytime temperatures could be even colder on Thursday. Most spots may not see highs make it out of the 40s tomorrow afternoon, which is well below average for mid-November. It will get freezing again tomorrow night into Friday morning with lows down in the middle to upper 20s.

Wintry feels will continue for our area through this weekend as highs remain in the lower 50s and lows near/below freezing. We are expecting to see a slightly warm up throughout next week as we approach Thanksgiving Day. Opportunities for rain also look possible by the holiday, but this is still a ways out. More details are to come closer to time.

