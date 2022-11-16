LawCall
First Alert Forecast:

By Dave Roberts
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We reached a high of 54 degrees in Jackson Wednesday afternoon after a low of 38.  Keep in the mind the average high for this time of year is 67 and the average low is 43.  Expect sunny skies through Friday.  The highs will be within a few degrees of 50, but the lows will be in the lower 30s Thursday morning and middle to upper 20s Friday morning.  A hard freeze is likely so protect pets, plants and people from the cold.  It shouldn’t be as bad when you consider pipes and temperatures will moderate during the day.  A few showers are possible on Friday night and early Saturday morning with lows in the middle and upper 30s.  Saturday and Sunday will turn partly to mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s.  Temperatues return to the 60s next week, but showers are looking likely for Thanksgiving.

