Family asking for help to find driver who killed Le Bonheur nursing assistant in hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South family is grieving after their loved one was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Winchester Road Monday evening.

The person responsible is still on the run.

Julia Maxwell was a nursing assistant at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and just celebrated her 35th work anniversary.

Maxwell’s niece, LaQuisha Davis, says Maxwell and her son were walking to the bus stop at the intersection of Winchester Road and Clarke Road so that Maxwell could catch the bus to work that night.

Suddenly, a driver ran a red light, hit Maxell, and took off.

Police say she was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The big heart that she had... in helping and doing for others,” Davis said. “She was always there to help you when you needed her.”

“To leave and not even think about the impact that you’ve done to our family,” Davis said. “Everybody is at a total loss.”

Maxwell was a nursing assistant at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital for 35 years, caring for some of the hospital’s sickest children.

“She did this for years, doing something that she loved and wasn’t looking to retire from it,” said Davis. “Because when the accident happened, she was on her way to that job to be with somebody else’s sick child.”

In a statement, President of Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital Michael Wiggins told Action News 5:

“Julia had just recently celebrated 35 years of service at Le Bonheur where she was a nursing assistant. Julia was well respected and loved by all who worked with her and we are heartbroken. She was an integral part of our Le Bonheur family. For 35 years she was dedicated to children and serving our community. We grieve for her family’s sudden loss.”

Maxwell’s family is distraught and looking for justice, hoping the driver responsible comes forward.

“She did not deserve for you to just hit her like that and leave the scene of the crime and not deal with the consequences of what you’ve done,” Davis said.

Maxwell leaves behind one son and dozens of family members.

Action News 5 has asked Memphis police for a description of the vehicle that hit Maxwell, but our questions have gone unanswered.

If you were on Winchester Road near Clarke Road Monday evening before 5:30 p.m., please reach out to police with any information you may have.

