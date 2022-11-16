LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights

Education, healthcare, safety top Reeves’ priority list for 2024 executive budget

“Mississippi’s economy is booming. Unemployment rates are at all-time lows, and we’re on pace...
“Mississippi’s economy is booming. Unemployment rates are at all-time lows, and we’re on pace to achieve record-shattering capital investment in 2022.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves has released his 2024 Executive Budget Recommendations for the upcoming fiscal year, which runs from July 1 through June 30.

Recommendations focus on strengthening Mississippi’s economy, education, and workforce as well as combatting crime, lowering healthcare, and eliminating the income tax.

“Mississippi’s economy is booming. Unemployment rates are at all-time lows, and we’re on pace to achieve record-shattering capital investment in 2022. We continue to reach new heights as a state, and it’s thanks to the hardworking people who live here. Mississippi has no plans to hit the brakes anytime soon,” said Governor Tate Reeves.

See the full budget here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle of missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
Missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Man pleads guilty to woman’s slaying inside Canton motel room
Man pleads guilty to woman’s slaying inside Canton motel room
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Camden mother hit by car, killed after getting her child on school bus
JPS grandparent carjacked while dropping child off at school

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
Shooting
Sheriff reports murder-suicide in Copiah County
Grandfather shoots grandson ‘multiple times’ inside Byram home
Ridgeland veterans honored during ceremony
Ridgeland veterans honored during ceremony