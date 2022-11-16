Education, healthcare, safety top Reeves’ priority list for 2024 executive budget

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves has released his 2024 Executive Budget Recommendations for the upcoming fiscal year, which runs from July 1 through June 30.

Recommendations focus on strengthening Mississippi’s economy, education, and workforce as well as combatting crime, lowering healthcare, and eliminating the income tax.

“Mississippi’s economy is booming. Unemployment rates are at all-time lows, and we’re on pace to achieve record-shattering capital investment in 2022. We continue to reach new heights as a state, and it’s thanks to the hardworking people who live here. Mississippi has no plans to hit the brakes anytime soon,” said Governor Tate Reeves.

See the full budget here.

