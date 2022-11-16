Choctaw County inmates who escaped through jail roof captured in Mississippi
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Two inmates who escaped from the Choctaw County Jail Tuesday are now back in custody.
Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park said Tyler Charles Payne, of Anna, and Thomas Wesley Cofer, of Atoka, escaped through the roof of the northeast dorm side of the Choctaw Jail.
Park said Wednesday that was captured around 10 p.m. Tuesday in Mississippi.
Cofer was also captured after a vehicle pursuit in Mississippi, Park said.
Payne is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest, car jacking, and eluding.
Cofer is in jail for burglary.
