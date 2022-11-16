Choctaw County inmates who escaped through jail roof captured in Mississippi

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Two inmates who escaped from the Choctaw County Jail Tuesday are now back in custody.

Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park said Tyler Charles Payne, of Anna, and Thomas Wesley Cofer, of Atoka, escaped through the roof of the northeast dorm side of the Choctaw Jail.

Park said Wednesday that was captured around 10 p.m. Tuesday in Mississippi.

INMATE TYLER PAYNE WAS CAPTURED AROUND 1000PM LAST NIGHT IN LOUDERDALE, MISSISSIPPI. HATS OFF TO CCSO CHIEF DEPUTY Stewart Stanfield 1203 AND WHO NEEDS OLE RED. ONE MORE INMATE TO GO. #KXII12NEWS #KTEN10NEWS Posted by Terry Park on Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Cofer was also captured after a vehicle pursuit in Mississippi, Park said.

SECOND CCSO ESCAPEE THOMAS COFER IS IN CUSTODY AFTER A PURSUIT IN A STOLEN VEHICLE IN MADISON, MISSISSIPPI. ONCE AGAIN... Posted by Terry Park on Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Payne is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest, car jacking, and eluding.

Cofer is in jail for burglary.

