Things To Know Tuesday, November 15

1. Pro-life doctors fear Mississippi abortion ban may not be valid yet

A group of pro-life doctors fears Mississippi’s abortion ban may not be valid just yet. The Mississippi Justice Institute (MJI) filed a lawsuit Monday in hopes of making sure it is. MJI is the legal arm of the Mississippi Center for Public Policy and is representing the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists (AAPLOG) in this suit. Aaron Rice, the director of MJI, said he’s not so sure the state’s trigger law is valid, and it’s all because of a 1998 Mississippi Supreme Court opinion called Pro-Choice Mississippi v. Fordice. The opinion holds that abortion is a right protected by the state constitution.

2. A year and a half later and Mississippi still doesn’t have a ballot initiative process

It’s been a year and a half of limbo for the future of the state’s ballot initiative process, and election results from around the country are a reminder of what Mississippi doesn’t have as an option. The legislature tried to revive a version of the ballot initiative process this past session. It would’ve only allowed the people to change state law and not the constitution and would’ve given some opportunities for lawmakers to come back and make changes under certain circumstances. However, it hit roadblocks that leave no option at all. Let Mississippi Vote, a state flag-related initiative, and Yes on 76, the Medicaid expansion measure, are among the campaigns stopped in their tracks on gathering signatures in 2021.

3. EPA leader making third trip to Jackson in response to water crisis

The head of the Environmental Protection Agency is slated to make another stop in the capital city, and again his visit will be focused on Jackson water. Tuesday, EPA Administrator Michael Regan is on tap to meet with local officials involved in the response to Jackson’s latest water crisis, as well as hear from local leaders and residents about its impact. He will also join Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba for a roundtable discussion focused on creating a “sustainable” water system for the city. That event will be at 4 p.m., at Jackson State University Ballroom B. Regan has visited Jackson three times in the last year to discuss its ongoing water issues. During his last visit this summer, he met with local religious leaders to discuss the problem and met with city leaders to begin talks on a plan to bring Jackson’s water system into compliance with federal law. The city council will also meet Tuesday, where they will discuss the ongoing negotiations with EPA and the U.S. Department of Justice.

