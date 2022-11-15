Temporary water operators to be compensated at $160 an hour, contract shows

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Temporary water operators brought on to help beef up staffing at Jackson’s water treatment plants will be compensated at a rate of $160 an hour, according to city council documents.

Last week, the council approved a contract with WaterTalent LLC to provide temporary staffing for the city’s O.B. Curtis and J.H. Fewell water treatment plants.

The operators began working on Monday, according to City Attorney Catoria Martin.

According to city documents, “the temporary contract operators will be compensated at a rate of $160 per hour,” and will be eligible to receive overtime and holiday pay.

Contractors also will be compensated for on-call duty, earning $160 if they’re required to be in a “ready-to-respond status” on days they work, and $320 for days where they do not work a shift, but must remain on call.

It was unsure if that $160 was a straight salary or also included fees paid for insurance and other benefits.

The documents seem to contradict what a consultant told the council at a special meeting last Thursday, when asked how much the workers would be paid. Ted Henifin, a consultant advising the council, said the operators would earn in the $40-an-hour range.”

By comparison, level 1 water operators on the city’s payroll earn between $34,698 and $41,797 a year, while level 2 operators bring home between $36,323 to $43,776 annually.

The agreement also would require the city to pay the California-based WaterTalent for any operator it hires away from the company, for an amount up to 25 percent of that employee’s annual salary.

The city brought on the firm to help supplement city staff as the state’s emergency declaration governing Curtis and Fewell plants wind down. The contract is not to exceed $720,000 and will run through February 28, 2023. The first 10 weeks is expected to cost around $420,000.

Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency back in August, after equipment failures at Curtis left tens of thousands of customers without running water. The federal government followed up, with President Joe Biden issuing his own emergency declaration, giving the city and state access to federal resources to help stabilize the city’s system.

The declarations are set to expire on November 22 and November 29 respectively.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has asked the governor at least three times to seek an extension for the federal emergency. However, Reeves only granted to extend the state emergency five days, from November 17 to November 22.

“We have sent a request to the state asking they continue to offer aid through MEMA, in the form of water plant operators and maintenance personnel,” Martin told the council on Tuesday. “As you know, the cost is very steep, and so we have asked for the state, if they can, by helping us with the cost of water plant operators and maintenance personnel.”

MEMA is the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. Martin to the council the agency was providing maintenance assistance through a contract with Hemphill Construction, which she says will also end on November 22.

Officials with MEMA, the Governor’s Office and the city have not responded to a request for comment.

