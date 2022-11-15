Natchez police chief moves cities, will be top cop in Columbus

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry is moving to a new city for a new law enforcement job.

Columbus City Council members have picked him as the city’s new top cop. He will bring over 25 years of experience to this new position with a background in crime prevention.

His career in law enforcement includes jobs in Rankin County, Hinds County, Jackson and New Orleans, Louisiana.

Daughtry became the Natchez Police Chief back in 2020. He was also recently elected as the President of the Mississippi Association of Chiefs of Police.

Daughtry says that he is grateful for the time he has served in Natchez. He also credits his career to the extensive training he received at the Jackson Police Department.

He plans to begin this new role in Columbus on January 1.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.