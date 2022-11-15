Miss Mississippi shares plans for Miss America competition

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Miss Mississippi 2022 Emmie Perkins has worked hard to become the fifth young woman from this state to win the Miss America crown.

Perkins said, “I couldn’t be more excited to share my talent with the world.”

She will get the chance to perform in talent on the second night of the preliminary competition at Miss America on December 13th.

“I won’t reveal what I’m singing yet,” Perkins said. “But I’m really excited about the piece I chose because I chose it because the past my family came from being immigrants that came here from Jezzine, Lebanon, to America. It’s encouraging people around me that no matter your circumstance, there’s opportunity. And where there’s a will, there’s a way to succeed and inspire others around you. That’s really my motto as I head into Miss America.”

Perkins has also written a special song in honor of the young women who participate in the Miss Mississippi and Miss America programs.

“It’s a song that defines who Miss America currently is, and not who she was. And if you go listen to some of the words of the song, it really tells you who I would be as Miss America. One of my favorite lines is, ‘It’s more than a crown to me.’ And I’ve said that from the beginning of my reign as Miss Mississippi. The crown is just a vessel and an opportunity to reach people,” Perkins said.

Miss Mississippi has also paid special attention to her wardrobe for the national competition.

Perkins said, “I wanted to feel like it was the best representation of Emmie that I could be. At the end of the day, it’s not the clothes you wear, it’s the person wearing them. And when I won an evening gown preliminary in Vicksburg this past summer, it wasn’t the dress, it was the person on the inside and the beauty that I exuded from the confidence from within. That’s what I want to inspire young girls to do when I head to the Miss America stage is that every type of person is beautiful.”

Perkins says as Miss America, she hopes to be a voice for change, empathy, and progress.

“That’s what my job has given me the gift of. I’ve seen a city without clean drinking water. I’ve seen students that don’t have a meal when they get home at the end of the day. And so when you see that kind of thing on a daily basis, you realize how lucky you are, and you realize why you’re doing something. And so that’s what I want to be as a voice and a champion for people that have less than, you know, the average person because they deserve a foot in this fight just as much as the person next to them”, said Perkins.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.