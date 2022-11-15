Man pleads guilty to woman’s slaying inside Canton motel room

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man has pleaded guilty to murder after a woman was found dead at a Canton motel in May of 2021.

Johnnie Harris, Jr. pleaded guilty to second degree murder and trafficking in controlled substances and was sentenced to serve thirty years without the possibility of early release or parole for each count.

On May 7, 2021, officers were called to the Econo Lodge after a woman was found bloodied and slumped over in a wheelchair inside room 217.

The woman, Takoria “LuLu” Brown, 38, had been shot multiple times and was discovered by the cleaning staff.

Officers learned that the room had been rented by Harris, Jr., and surveillance video showed Harris at the hotel room with Brown that night and leaving alone in the morning. Brown was not seen on any surveillance tapes after initially entering the room.

Officers also located over 500 pills containing methamphetamine amongst Harris’s belongings that were still in the room.

