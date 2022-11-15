LawCall
JPS grandparent carjacked while dropping child off at school

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police, Hinds County deputies, and campus enforcement at Jackson Public Schools are working together to solve a carjacking at Cardozo Middle School.

It happened at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.

While a grandparent was dropping their child off at school, a suspect reportedly came running from the woods near the school.

The suspect did not display a weapon but threatened to use one.

Fortunately, no one else was injured.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot white male, mid-to late-thirties with a dark beard, wearing a gray Mississippi State hoodie, blue jeans, and possibly no shoes driving a stolen 2009 Ford Explorer limited with a copper color.

JPS Campus Enforcement, Jackson Police, and the Hinds County Sherriff departments are actively patrolling and searching for the vehicle and suspect.

As a result of the incident, officials have increased their presence at the school.

Anyone with information about this crime, call JPS Campus Enforcement at (601) 960-8830 or Jackson Police at (601) 960-1234.

