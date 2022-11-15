Hinds Co. seeks stay in judge’s ruling putting detention center under receivership

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Days after a federal judge appointed a receiver to take over operations of the Raymond Detention Center, Hinds County is asking that the ruling be put on hold while the case is on appeal.

Last week, the county filed a motion to stay the takeover, saying it will likely be overturned by the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

In the motion filed on November 10, the county argues the decision to put the jail under receivership oversteps provisions of the Prison Litigation Reform Act.

U.S. District Court Judge Carlton Reeves has slated a hearing for 3 p.m., on November 28 to discuss the matter further.

In addition to the PLRA, attorneys say the judge’s decision to put the jail in receivership was based on the county’s previous consent decree, not the scaled-back injunctive order handed down earlier this year.

“The court states that ‘less intrusive means’ have failed, but it did not focus its analysis on the county’s compliance with the new injunction,” attorneys for the county write. “Only 107 days elapsed between when the court entered the new injunction and when the court decided to appoint a receiver.”

The judge issued an injunctive order governing the Raymond Detention Center earlier this year. The order replaced the county’s jail consent decree, which had been in place since 2016, and its related stipulated order handed down in 2020.

“By focusing on events that occurred when the consent decree was operative, the court... analyzed the county’s compliance with a decree that, as the court, found, exceeded constitutional minimums.”

The county also argued that it would be “irreparably harmed” without the stay, citing the powers given to the receiver by the court.

Reeves tapped Wendell France to serve as receiver in October, saying the former Baltimore police officer and jail warden was the “best suited” for the position.

France is expected to take over the position on January 1.

In his role, the judge said France would, among other things, be in charge of day-to-day activities at the detention center, have the ability to hire, fire, suspend, promote and discipline employees, and would be able to negotiate agreements with the sheriff, board of supervisors and other agencies to address jail needs.

“The scope of the receiver’s authority over RDC is as complete as it is total. By placing no meaningful check on the receiver’s authority to treat the county’s budget as though RDC is the only item that the county legitimately must fund, the receiver order empowers [him] to take funds away from other important programs,” attorneys wrote.

“The receiver’s staggering budgetary authority could bankrupt the county, force the county to defund other legitimate funding needs, or raise taxes. This kind of back-door order to raise taxes exceeds the permissible scope of prospective relief under the PLRA.”

PLRA is the Prison Litigation Reform Act mandates that courts will not approve relief, such as injunctions, “unless the court finds that such relief is narrowly drawn, extends no further than necessary to correct the violation... and is the least intrusive means necessary to correct the violation,” according to the Cornell’s Legal Information Institute.

A major part of the county’s argument in the spring was that the 2016 consent decree was too broad, under PLRA, and was therefore unenforceable.

