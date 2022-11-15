LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights

Hinds Co. authorities searching for house burglary suspect

HCSO is searching for a woman they believed to be involved in a house burglary in October.
HCSO is searching for a woman they believed to be involved in a house burglary in October.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities in Hinds County are searching for a woman believed to be involved in a house burglary in October.

The incident occurred at a home in the Brownsville-Bolton area. Surveillance from the home captured an image of the woman believed to be the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call (601) 352-1521 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle of missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
Missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players
Victim of shooting at Raymond High School identified
Victim of shooting at Raymond High School identified
Investigation of stolen airplane engine leads to recovery of large cache of stolen equipment in...
Investigation of stolen airplane engine leads to recovery of large cache of stolen equipment in Sunflower Co.
The boy who died later at the hospital was with his four siblings, ages 9 to 15, in their Ives...
11-year-old shot and killed by sibling while mother was at work, police say

Latest News

Things To Know
Things To Know Tuesday, November 15
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: cloudy, blustery Tuesday
Abandoned home goes up in flames
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: cloudy, drizzly and blustery Tuesday