Hinds Co. authorities searching for house burglary suspect

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities in Hinds County are searching for a woman believed to be involved in a house burglary in October.

The incident occurred at a home in the Brownsville-Bolton area. Surveillance from the home captured an image of the woman believed to be the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call (601) 352-1521 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

HCSO is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying this suspect. She is responsible for an October burglary of a residence in the Brownsville-Bolton area. Anyone with information should call 601-352-1521 or Crimestoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). pic.twitter.com/Nef9wBdE0R — TyreeJonesSheriff (@TyreeSheriff) November 15, 2022

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.