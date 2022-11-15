LawCall
First Alert Forecast:

Rain likely overnight
(WLBT)
By Dave Roberts
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Scattered showers and potentially a few rumbles of thunder are likely throughout tonight as an area of low-pressure rides along the Gulf Coastline. A few showers could also linger around early Tuesday morning, but most of the rain will have exited to our east by this time. Temperatures will struggle to warm tomorrow afternoon to the lower 50s under a mostly cloudy sky. It could feel more like the 40s as winds gusts out of the north and northwest around 20 MPH. Continue to keep your heavy coats nearby for the rest of the work week. Wintry feels will carry over the coming days with afternoon temperatures expected to reach the upper 40s to lower 50s and overnight lows near and below freezing at times.

