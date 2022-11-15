First Alert Forecast: cloudy, cold, and blustery throughout today

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Although the rain has exited to our east, clouds will continue to hang around all day long. It will also be a cold one this afternoon as well now that winds have shifted out of the north. High temperatures may only make it to the lower 50s this afternoon with wind chills likely staying in the 40s. A mostly cloudy sky will continue to hang overhead through this evening and overnight as temperatures fall to the middle and upper 30s by early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday’s forecast will also feature below average temperatures. Highs during the afternoon hours are expected to top out in the lower 50s. Clouds will likely start to break apart by this time allowing for some sunshine to peak through. Temperatures will be quick to fall tomorrow night to the lower 30s as winds begin to lighten up.

Another push of reinforcing cold air will move in by mid to late week keeping afternoon highs cold in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees and nights near/below freezing. By next week, temperatures look to warm up just a bit as we near Thanksgiving Day, along with the potential for rain.

