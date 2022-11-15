First Alert Forecast: cloudy, blustery Tuesday

TUESDAY: As our system departs, lingering showers will shut down through the early morning hours, though, clouds will hang tough through the day. Expect another ‘well-below’ average day as highs only top out in the lower to middle 50s amid the chilly breezes and cloudy skies. Slowly, clouds will begin to break overnight with lows in the middle 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Morning 30s and clouds will slowly break for afternoon sun breaks and highs rebounding into the lower to, a few, middle 50s. Clouds will continue to break through the day as high pressure continues to slip into the region. Eventually, mainly clear skies and calming winds will allow for lows to fall back into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

EXTENDED RANGE: Another reinforcing shot of cooler air will sink southward through mid-week – bringing highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s Thursday. Lows will fall to the upper 20s and lower 30s. Temperatures will generally stall, in the lower to, a few, middle 50s through Friday and into the weekend. Slowly, a milder, more seasonable look will slowly emerge through Thanksgiving week, though opportunities for rain may emerge by Thanksgiving itself.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.