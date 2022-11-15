LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights

Ezekiel Kelly indicted in DeSoto County for Sept. shooting rampage

Ezekiel Kelly
Ezekiel Kelly
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The Southaven Police Department has announced that Ezekiel Kelly has been indicted on three charges in relation to the deadly Sept. 7 shooting rampage that spanned in parts of DeSoto County.

On Wednesday, Nov. 9, Kelly was indicted on receiving stolen property, armed carjacking, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Kelly was indicted on 27 charges in Shelby County in September, including three counts of first-degree murder and four counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle of missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
Missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Man pleads guilty to woman’s slaying inside Canton motel room
Man pleads guilty to woman’s slaying inside Canton motel room
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Camden mother hit by car, killed after getting her child on school bus
JPS grandparent carjacked while dropping child off at school

Latest News

A stolen airplane rests in a field of soybeans after crash-landing near Ripley, Miss., on...
Cory Patterson, man who police said threatened to crash plane in Tupelo, has died in federal custody
Shooting
Sheriff reports murder-suicide in Copiah County
“Mississippi’s economy is booming. Unemployment rates are at all-time lows, and we’re on pace...
Education, healthcare, safety top Reeves’ priority list for 2024 executive budget
Grandfather shoots grandson ‘multiple times’ inside Byram home
Ridgeland veterans honored during ceremony
Ridgeland veterans honored during ceremony