Congressional candidate challenges last week’s election results after losing District 2 seat

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Congressional candidate who lost last week’s election claims irregularities and delays in Hinds County could have led to the outcome, and now he plans to challenge the results.

Candidate Brian Flowers said the fact that one-fifth of Hinds County’s voting precincts weren’t counted until the day after the election means those results can’t be trusted.

“To our knowledge, five of those thumb drives went to [places] other than the courthouse, went to other people’s homes, that’s breaking the chain of custody. And then they all of a sudden want to use those thumb drives, and we found the ballots,” Flowers said. “The chain of custody has already been broken.”

When WLBT asked Flowers specifically what precincts had been compromised or tainted, he could not say.

“We have asked that question several times from various people, Secretary of State, people like that, and we have not gotten an answer one way or the other,” Flowers said.

Flowers wouldn’t answer whether he believes the election was stolen, either.

“I’m not going to go into that, as far as that goes, because we don’t have any proof of that yet,” Flowers said.

Election commissioners denied Flowers’ biggest claim, saying a handful of flash drives remained in one precinct -- a church -- but the facility remained locked.

Flowers’ supporters gathered Monday to protest the results outside and get more information inside from those commissioners.

“People do close their facilities after the election is over with. That’s why we couldn’t probably have retrieved those thumb drives until the next day. But the next day, everything was accounted for,” said District 3 Commissioner Jermal Clark.

Clark said they also had backup systems to get those results, which would maintain the election’s integrity if any flash drive ended up being lost.

If you’ll remember, District 2 Commissioner Toni Johnson decided to count her precincts the day after election day.

When WLBT asked Secretary of State Michael Watson if that was against state law last week, he said it wasn’t, to his knowledge.

“We’re wanting an audit, so we can get the figures and see what it is. If the figures state that I lost after the audits done, great. If not, then we need to dig in a little bit further,” Flowers said.

Watson issued a statement on social media Monday morning indicating his staff planned on investigating the allegations in Hinds County.

“As questions mount regarding the Hinds County election results, rest assured our office is digging in to make sure we have all of the facts before responding,” Watson said. “While we’ve not uncovered, at this point, any evidence suggesting the results were compromised, questions have surfaced regarding proper election protocol.”

Thompson, who defeated Flowers in unofficial results by more than 30,000 votes, told WLBT that he remained confident in the results and will wait to see what happens before responding further.

