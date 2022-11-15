LawCall
Camden mother hit by car, killed after getting her child on school bus

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - A mother in Kershaw County was killed in a pedestrian strike Tuesday morning.

Coroner David West said Donna Gearhart, 41, of Camden was killed when a vehicle hit her at the intersection of Highway 34 and Galloway Rd at 6:02 a.m. West said Gearhart had put her child onto a school bus and was hit while crossing the road. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 17. The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

