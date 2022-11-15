Abandoned home goes up in flames

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Investigators are working to determine what sparked a fire in an abandoned home on Williamson Avenue near Woodrow Wilson Tuesday morning.

It was reported around 4 a.m.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control quickly, and they say no one was injured.

The cause remains under investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.