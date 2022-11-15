LawCall
Abandoned home goes up in flames

(MGN Online)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Investigators are working to determine what sparked a fire in an abandoned home on Williamson Avenue near Woodrow Wilson Tuesday morning.

It was reported around 4 a.m.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control quickly, and they say no one was injured.

The cause remains under investigation.

