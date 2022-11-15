LawCall
Abandoned farm building catches fire near Terry Road in South Jackson

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at a building off Terry Road in South Jackson Monday.

It started around 7:30 p.m. in the area near Raymond Road, where Terry Road becomes University Boulevard.

Firefighters on the scene tell WLBT it’s some type of abandoned farm building. You could actually see all the smoke from the interstate.

3 On Your Side is still waiting to learn about how the fire may have started.

