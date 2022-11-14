LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights

Trump wanted to use IRS to target foes, former chief of staff says

FILE: Then-President Donald Trump is shown with his chief of staff, John Kelly.
FILE: Then-President Donald Trump is shown with his chief of staff, John Kelly.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump’s former White house chief of staff John Kelly says Trump repeatedly told him he wanted the Internal Revenue Service to investigate his political foes.

Kelly told the New York Times former FBI Director James Comey and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe were among the people Trump wanted the IRS to investigate.

The pair, both fierce critics of Trump, were ultimately selected for intensive tax audits.

The Times noted earlier this year that the odds of any one person being selected for the audit are about 1 in 30,600. That raises questions about how two of Trump’s most visible critics were both selected.

Earlier this year, the IRS denied any “politically motivated audits.”

And Kelly told the Times he believes he guided Trump away from seeking out such investigations during his tenure as chief of staff.

Still, earlier this year, the head of the IRS asked a watchdog to investigate the decision to conduct audits on the pair.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle of missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
Missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
Victim of shooting at Raymond High School identified
Victim of shooting at Raymond High School identified
UMMC employees concerned for safety following back-to-back incidents
UMMC employees concerned for safety following back-to-back incidents
Jeremy Liberto, 21, was arrested by Ocean Springs Police Saturday night after a shooting near...
21-year-old arrested after shooting in Downtown Ocean Springs; two people left injured
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Sanders throws 4 TD passes, Jackson State remains unbeaten

Latest News

FILE - Russian troops guard an entrance of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station, a power plant on...
UN General Assembly calls for Russian reparations to Ukraine
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Appeals court ruling keeps Biden student debt plan on hold
The FBI arrested a 56-year-old pastor in Texas on child pornography charges.
FBI arrests pastor for allegedly possessing, distributing child pornography
Jose Irizarry, a once-standout DEA agent sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for...
DEA’s most corrupt agent: Parties, sex amid ‘unwinnable war’
New data predicts your Thanksgiving meal will cost about 13.5% more compared to last year. Here...
How to save on Thanksgiving dinner with soaring prices